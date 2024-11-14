Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.09 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.09 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.83% to Rs 120.43 crore

Net Loss of Shivam Autotech reported to Rs 11.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 120.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 117.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales120.43117.11 3 OPM %10.147.54 -PBDT-1.53-4.24 64 PBT-10.49-13.30 21 NP-11.09-15.17 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NBCC India jumps 4% on reporting 53% rise in Q2 profit, revenue up 19%

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

EAM Jaishankar arrives in UAE to boost bilateral ties, enhance cooperation

UPPSC exam row: Protest enters fourth day; 12 booked for vandalism. Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 50 pts to 77,650; Nifty at 23,550; FMCG, IT stocks weigh

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story