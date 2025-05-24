HBL Engineering consolidated net profit declines 44.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.05% to Rs 475.58 crore

Net profit of HBL Engineering declined 44.80% to Rs 44.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.05% to Rs 475.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 610.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.41% to Rs 276.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 280.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.92% to Rs 1967.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2233.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

475.58610.091967.202233.3616.7121.5519.9318.9682.63133.86405.11428.4371.72122.97360.92387.1744.9681.45276.92280.89

