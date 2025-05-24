Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sat Industries consolidated net profit rises 86.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sat Industries consolidated net profit rises 86.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39.34% to Rs 160.83 crore

Net profit of Sat Industries rose 86.41% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.34% to Rs 160.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.40% to Rs 53.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 257.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 578.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 500.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales160.83115.42 39 578.54500.62 16 OPM %17.0214.56 -17.7014.57 - PBDT31.9922.00 45 124.37340.91 -64 PBT26.7919.51 37 109.10331.75 -67 NP11.115.96 86 53.12257.92 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

R K Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Adtech Systems standalone net profit rises 135.14% in the March 2025 quarter

I K F Finance standalone net profit declines 11.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story