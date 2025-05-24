Sat Industries consolidated net profit rises 86.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.34% to Rs 160.83 crore

Net profit of Sat Industries rose 86.41% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.34% to Rs 160.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.40% to Rs 53.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 257.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 578.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 500.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

160.83115.42578.54500.6217.0214.5617.7014.5731.9922.00124.37340.9126.7919.51109.10331.7511.115.9653.12257.92

