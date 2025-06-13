Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma's Mekaguda API unit completes USFDA inspection

Natco Pharma's Mekaguda API unit completes USFDA inspection

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
NATCO Pharma announced conclusion of US FDA Inspection at its Mekaguda, Hyderabad Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Unit The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had conducted an inspection at the API manufacturing plant located in Mekaguda, Hyderabad, India, which was conducted from 9th June 13th June 2025. On conclusion of the inspection, the Company received 1 (One) observation in the Form-483. The Company believes that the observation is procedural in nature. The Company is confident to address this observation comprehensively.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

