Tyger Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 98.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.82% to Rs 195.57 crore

Net profit of Tyger Capital Pvt rose 98.81% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.82% to Rs 195.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 147.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.65% to Rs 76.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 707.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 569.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.