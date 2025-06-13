Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 62.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 112.01 crore

Net profit of Profectus Capital Pvt declined 62.83% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 112.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.66% to Rs 26.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 417.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 401.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.