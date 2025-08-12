Natco Pharma standalone net profit declines 27.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.57% to Rs 1192.70 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 27.06% to Rs 464.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 636.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.57% to Rs 1192.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1236.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1192.701236.9045.2561.69596.70798.40542.90758.00464.10636.30

