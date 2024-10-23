Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit declines 26.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.62% to Rs 32.19 crore

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) declined 26.49% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.62% to Rs 32.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.32.1922.5714.9422.061.912.611.091.851.111.51

