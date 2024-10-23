Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit declines 26.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.62% to Rs 32.19 croreNet profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) declined 26.49% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.62% to Rs 32.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.1922.57 43 OPM %14.9422.06 -PBDT1.912.61 -27 PBT1.091.85 -41 NP1.111.51 -26
