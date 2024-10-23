Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit declines 26.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 42.62% to Rs 32.19 crore

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) declined 26.49% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.62% to Rs 32.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.1922.57 43 OPM %14.9422.06 -PBDT1.912.61 -27 PBT1.091.85 -41 NP1.111.51 -26

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

