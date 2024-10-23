Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit declines 2.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.91% to Rs 518.56 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International declined 2.91% to Rs 58.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 518.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 471.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.518.56471.7920.7020.84104.65101.4576.7577.2058.8260.58

