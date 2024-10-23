Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit declines 2.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 9.91% to Rs 518.56 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International declined 2.91% to Rs 58.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 518.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 471.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales518.56471.79 10 OPM %20.7020.84 -PBDT104.65101.45 3 PBT76.7577.20 -1 NP58.8260.58 -3

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

