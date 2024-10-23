Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit declines 2.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.38% to Rs 15729.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever declined 2.45% to Rs 2591.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2656.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 15729.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15364.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.15729.0015364.0024.0824.703896.003890.003558.003593.002591.002656.00

