Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit declines 2.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.38% to Rs 15729.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Unilever declined 2.45% to Rs 2591.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2656.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 15729.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15364.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15729.0015364.00 2 OPM %24.0824.70 -PBDT3896.003890.00 0 PBT3558.003593.00 -1 NP2591.002656.00 -2
