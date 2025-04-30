Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CDG Petchem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

CDG Petchem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 28.38% to Rs 5.25 crore

Net Loss of CDG Petchem reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.38% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 43.01% to Rs 23.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.257.33 -28 23.1040.53 -43 OPM %-3.811.50 --1.860.44 - PBDT-0.33-0.39 15 -0.92-0.39 -136 PBT-0.30-0.45 33 -1.06-0.59 -80 NP-0.28-0.42 33 -1.11-0.74 -50

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

