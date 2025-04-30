Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.93% to Rs 18146.05 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 17.13% to Rs 4479.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3824.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 18146.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14641.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.13% to Rs 16637.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14451.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.54% to Rs 68264.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53945.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

