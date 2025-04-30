CIE Automotive India standalone net profit rises 0.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.09% to Rs 1163.45 crore

Net profit of CIE Automotive India rose 0.71% to Rs 218.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.09% to Rs 1163.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1164.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.1163.451164.4616.0016.48301.84296.25264.36260.32218.54216.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News