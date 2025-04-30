Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.60% to Rs 859.68 crore

Net profit of Praj Industries declined 56.70% to Rs 39.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.60% to Rs 859.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1018.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.74% to Rs 218.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 283.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 3228.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3466.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

