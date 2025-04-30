Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delphi World Money standalone net profit declines 16.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Delphi World Money standalone net profit declines 16.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 19.02% to Rs 12.56 crore

Net profit of Delphi World Money declined 16.33% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.02% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.10% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 32.16% to Rs 54.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.5615.51 -19 54.7280.66 -32 OPM %23.416.25 --0.8811.57 - PBDT6.984.87 43 15.7323.55 -33 PBT6.714.64 45 14.5822.65 -36 NP2.873.43 -16 1.9615.19 -87

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

