Delphi World Money standalone net profit declines 16.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.02% to Rs 12.56 croreNet profit of Delphi World Money declined 16.33% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.02% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 87.10% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 32.16% to Rs 54.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content