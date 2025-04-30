Delphi World Money standalone net profit declines 16.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.02% to Rs 12.56 crore

Net profit of Delphi World Money declined 16.33% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.02% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.10% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 32.16% to Rs 54.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

