National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 1.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 1.47% to Rs 4730.95 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 1.84% to Rs 1595.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1566.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 4730.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4662.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4730.954662.22 1 OPM %45.9449.57 -PBDT2307.862390.97 -3 PBT2125.772105.32 1 NP1595.151566.32 2

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

