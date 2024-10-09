Persistent Systems Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5374.55, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 86.71% in last one year as compared to a 27.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.57% spurt in the Nifty IT index. Persistent Systems Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5374.55, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25144.05. The Sensex is at 82028.18, up 0.48%. Persistent Systems Ltd has risen around 1.9% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42387.55, up 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5394.6, up 1.25% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 86.71% in last one year as compared to a 27.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.57% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 83.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

