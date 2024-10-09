Cipla Ltd gains for third straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1666.4, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.27% in last one year as compared to a 27.7% jump in NIFTY and a 57.37% jump in the Nifty Pharma index. Cipla Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1666.4, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25144.05. The Sensex is at 82028.18, up 0.48%. Cipla Ltd has gained around 2.11% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23307.95, up 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1674.25, up 1.44% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 33.36 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

