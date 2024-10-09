HCL Technologies Ltd soars 1.37%, rises for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1813.9, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.75% in last one year as compared to a 27.7% gain in NIFTY and a 31.57% gain in the Nifty IT index. HCL Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1813.9, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25144.05. The Sensex is at 82028.18, up 0.48%. HCL Technologies Ltd has added around 1.96% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42387.55, up 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1809.55, up 1.13% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 43.75% in last one year as compared to a 27.7% gain in NIFTY and a 31.57% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 42.01 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

