Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company Ltd Slips 2.2%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Slips 2.2%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 10:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 3.75% over last one month compared to 1.66% fall in BSE Metal index and 4.27% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd fell 2.2% today to trade at Rs 195.3. The BSE Metal index is down 0.66% to quote at 32969.11. The index is down 1.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 1.36% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 0.93% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 54.88 % over last one year compared to the 20.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 3.75% over last one month compared to 1.66% fall in BSE Metal index and 4.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 46799 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.84 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 209.6 on 09 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 86.23 on 18 Aug 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty swing in green; Mid, SmallCap indices slip 1% each

PM Modi's new govt spending plans to remain in line with early projections

RVNL, Angel One, Dixon, ITC, SBI: Strategies for Budget 2024 stocks

L&T Finance shares climb 3% post robust Q1 show; net profit jumps 29% YoY

Two security personnel killed, 4 injured in naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story