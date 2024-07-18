Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zensar acquires BridgeView Life Sciences to enhance its LHS offerings

Zensar acquires BridgeView Life Sciences to enhance its LHS offerings

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zensar Technologies announced today the full acquisition of BridgeView Life Sciences LLC. The US]based leader in information technology and operations provides a comprehensive range of advisory, transformation, and managed services exclusively for life sciences customers endeavoring to launch products or new indications, assess and optimize their operations, or engage in merger or acquisition transactions. This strategic move strengthens Zensar's Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS) vertical and expands its pharma commercial and product launch expertise.

The acquisition positions Zensar to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. BridgeView's "Preferred Services Partner" and "Services Partner" status with Veeva Systems' Commercial Cloud and Development Cloud, respectively, solidify Zensar's position as a trusted technology partner. Additionally, BridgeView's partnerships with Reltio, Datavant, Snowflake, Salesforce, and IQVIA bolster its capabilities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt should spend 2.5% of GDP on health sector, says FICCI panel chief

Stock market LIVE: Sensex drops 250 pts; Mid, SmallCap indices slip over 1% each

RVNL, Angel One, Dixon, ITC, SBI: Strategies for Budget 2024 stocks

LIVE news updates: 2 security personnel dead in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

JD Vance introduces himself to nation as Trump's running mate at RNC

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story