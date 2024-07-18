Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 55.18 points or 0.17% at 31783.81 at 09:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.36%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.69%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.65%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.41%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.35%), were the top gainers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (down 2.61%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.31%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.79%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 590.98 or 1.09% at 53710.91.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 133.34 points or 0.82% at 16221.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.1 points or 0.13% at 24580.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 116.44 points or 0.14% at 80600.11.

On BSE,1083 shares were trading in green, 2007 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

