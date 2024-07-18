Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Spurts 3.45%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 10:18 AM IST
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd has added 7.62% over last one month compared to 12.76% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.27% rise in the SENSEX

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd rose 3.45% today to trade at Rs 563.5. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.73% to quote at 40265.35. The index is up 12.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, LTIMindtree Ltd increased 3.05% and Ramco Systems Ltd added 2.89% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 26.86 % over last one year compared to the 20.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd has added 7.62% over last one month compared to 12.76% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4561 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 600 on 12 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 148.5 on 21 Jul 2023.

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

