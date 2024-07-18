Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Spurts 3.45%

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd has added 7.62% over last one month compared to 12.76% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.27% rise in the SENSEX

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd rose 3.45% today to trade at Rs 563.5. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.73% to quote at 40265.35. The index is up 12.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, LTIMindtree Ltd increased 3.05% and Ramco Systems Ltd added 2.89% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 26.86 % over last one year compared to the 20.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

