Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 1.76%, BSE Metal index Rises 1.48%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 1.76%, BSE Metal index Rises 1.48%

Image
Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 3.65% over last one month compared to 9.09% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.72% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 1.76% today to trade at Rs 360.7. The BSE Metal index is up 1.48% to quote at 39938.18. The index is up 9.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 1.52% and Adani Enterprises Ltd added 1.4% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 38.13 % over last one year compared to the 8.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 3.65% over last one month compared to 9.09% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.72% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26446 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 431.6 on 29 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 140 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR extends gains amid weak dollar overseas; Positive cues from equities support

Bartronics India appoints Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy as Head - Agri Tech Business

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announces strategic plan to invest up to USD 1 billion

Jinkushal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.49 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pritika Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 35.79% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story