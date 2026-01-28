National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 5.38%, rises for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 405.3, up 5.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 109.14% in last one year as compared to a 9.12% jump in NIFTY and a 46.27% jump in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 405.3, up 5.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25275.35. The Sensex is at 82136.46, up 0.34%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 34.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11829.65, up 2.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 149.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 200.5 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 401.05, up 4.97% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 109.14% in last one year as compared to a 9.12% jump in NIFTY and a 46.27% jump in the Nifty Metal index.