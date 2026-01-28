Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 0.25%, up for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1749.5, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.07% in last one year as compared to a 9.12% jump in NIFTY and a 10.33% jump in the Nifty IT.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38566.1, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.64 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1753.9, down 0.01% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 4.07% in last one year as compared to a 9.12% jump in NIFTY and a 10.33% jump in the Nifty IT index.