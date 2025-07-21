Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company Ltd Surges 2.07%

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 4.23% over last one month compared to 3.94% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.59% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 2.07% today to trade at Rs 192. The BSE Metal index is up 0.44% to quote at 31599.08. The index is up 3.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 1.1% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 0.96% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 0.26 % over last one year compared to the 1.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 4.23% over last one month compared to 3.94% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.59% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 39051 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.41 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 263.1 on 25 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 140 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

