National Fittings standalone net profit rises 181.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 23.64 croreNet profit of National Fittings rose 181.73% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 23.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales23.6420.82 14 OPM %12.0610.18 -PBDT3.642.50 46 PBT2.931.64 79 NP2.931.04 182
