Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Fittings standalone net profit rises 181.73% in the December 2025 quarter

National Fittings standalone net profit rises 181.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 23.64 crore

Net profit of National Fittings rose 181.73% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 23.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales23.6420.82 14 OPM %12.0610.18 -PBDT3.642.50 46 PBT2.931.64 79 NP2.931.04 182

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kamadgiri Fashion standalone net profit declines 34.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Zenith Fibres standalone net profit rises 135.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nifty, Sensex extend rally despite global tech rout

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 5.87%

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story