OK Play India rises after Govt announces plan to make India 'global toy hub'

Ok Play India added 2.10% to Rs 17 after the Union Government announced its intent to make India as a global hub for toys.

In her Budget Speech, the Finance Minsiter said that Government to set up National Manufacturing mission covering small, medium, large industries to further 'Make In India'.

As part of the same, the Government would launch scheme to make India global hub for toys.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha today, marking the Modi government's second budget in its third term. This will be Sitharamans eighth consecutive budget since 2019.

The budget session will take place in two phases: the first part runs until February 13, while the second session will be held from 10 March 2025 to 04 April 2025.

