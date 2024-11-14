Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 1550.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 67.65% to Rs 103.27 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals rose 1550.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 67.65% to Rs 103.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales103.2761.60 68 OPM %4.866.38 -PBDT2.402.03 18 PBT0.320.16 100 NP0.660.04 1550

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

