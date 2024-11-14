Tirupati Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 1550.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.65% to Rs 103.27 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals rose 1550.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 67.65% to Rs 103.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.103.2761.604.866.382.402.030.320.160.660.04

