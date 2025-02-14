National Plastic Industries standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.53% to Rs 27.30 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Industries rose 50.00% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 27.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.27.3026.378.837.852.101.681.470.981.470.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News