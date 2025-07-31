Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
NSE India VIX rallied 3.01% to 11.54

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,868.50, a premium of 100.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,768.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 86.70 points or 0.35% to 24,768.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.01% to 11.54.

Infosys, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

