Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 1.44%

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index closed up 1.44% at 55812.15 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Emami Ltd gained 6.25%, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd added 3.49% and Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose 3.44%. The Nifty FMCG index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 0.73% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 1.31% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.35% to close at 24768.35 while the SENSEX is down 0.36% to close at 81185.58 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

