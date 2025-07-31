Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 1.44%

Nifty FMCG index closed up 1.44% at 55812.15 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Emami Ltd gained 6.25%, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd added 3.49% and Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose 3.44%. The Nifty FMCG index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 0.73% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 1.31% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.35% to close at 24768.35 while the SENSEX is down 0.36% to close at 81185.58 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News