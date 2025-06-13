Tyger Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 32.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 96.79% to Rs 50.34 crore

Net profit of Tyger Home Finance Pvt rose 32.56% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 96.79% to Rs 50.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.63% to Rs 5.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 78.23% to Rs 168.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.