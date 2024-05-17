Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nava consolidated net profit declines 16.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Nava consolidated net profit declines 16.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 4.82% to Rs 923.90 crore

Net profit of Nava declined 16.41% to Rs 206.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 246.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.82% to Rs 923.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 881.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.73% to Rs 943.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 927.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 3818.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3528.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales923.90881.44 5 3818.123528.15 8 OPM %41.3039.39 -45.0244.44 - PBDT356.52375.46 -5 1581.261570.41 1 PBT274.03297.19 -8 1262.551264.20 0 NP206.19246.66 -16 943.73927.67 2

