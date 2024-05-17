Nava consolidated net profit declines 16.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.82% to Rs 923.90 crore

Net profit of Nava declined 16.41% to Rs 206.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 246.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.82% to Rs 923.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 881.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.73% to Rs 943.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 927.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 3818.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3528.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

923.90881.443818.123528.1541.3039.3945.0244.44356.52375.461581.261570.41274.03297.191262.551264.20206.19246.66943.73927.67

