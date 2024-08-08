Nava consolidated net profit rises 36.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.28% to Rs 1222.37 croreNet profit of Nava rose 36.23% to Rs 355.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 261.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 1222.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1042.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1222.371042.28 17 OPM %48.2751.45 -PBDT617.38492.28 25 PBT531.28414.59 28 NP355.65261.06 36
