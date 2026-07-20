Nava Ltd is quoting at Rs 578.7, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock rose for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 3.47% down 0.94%. in NIFTY and a 9.45% down 13.58% in the Nifty Energy index.

Nava Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 578.7, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 24219.95. The Sensex is at 77672.44, down 0.61%.Nava Ltd has lost around 6.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Nava Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39277, up 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.12 lakh shares in last one month.