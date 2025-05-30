Navi Finserv standalone net profit declines 23.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.72% to Rs 512.42 crore

Net profit of Navi Finserv declined 23.89% to Rs 30.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.72% to Rs 512.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 537.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.81% to Rs 221.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 668.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 2271.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1906.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

