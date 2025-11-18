Navi Mumbai International Airport to commence operations on 25 Dec

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), India's will begin commercial operations on 25 December 2025. The launch will add capacity to the growing aviation needs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

In the first month, NMIA will operate for 12 hours between 08:00 hrs and 20:00 hrs, handling 23 scheduled daily departures. During this period, the airport will manage up to 10 flight movements per hour.

The inaugural flight to arrive at NMIA will be IndiGo 6E460 from Bengaluru, scheduled to touchdown at 8:00 AM. Shortly after, IndiGo 6E882 will depart for Hyderabad at 8:40 AM, marking the first outbound service from the new airport. During the initial launch period, passengers will benefit from services operated by IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, connecting Mumbai to 16 major domestic destinations.

Starting February 2026, the airport will transition to round-the-clock operations, expanding to 34 daily departures to meet the increasing needs of the MMR. To ensure a seamless start, NMIA is conducting comprehensive Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) trials in collaboration with all stakeholders, including security agencies and airline partners. Further strengthening its preparedness, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was formally inducted at NMIA on 29 October 2025, with deployment across key airport functions. NMI Connectivity Ahmedabad (AMD) Aurangabad (IXU) Bengaluru (BLR) Chennai (MAA) Cochin (COK) Coimbatore (CJB) Delhi (DEL) Goa (GOI & GOX) Hyderabad (HYD) Jaipur (JAI) Jammu (IXJ)* Kolkata (CCU) Lucknow (LKO) Mangaluru (IXE) Nagpur (NAG) Vadodara (BDQ)