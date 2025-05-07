Nazara Tech spurts on wrestling media acquisition

Nazara Technologies rose 5.28% to Rs 1067.50 after its subsidiary, Absolute Sports, signed definitive agreements to acquire TJRWrestling.net and ITRWrestling.com.

The $1.25 million (~Rs 10.5 crore) all-cash deal will be executed through the company's U.S. arm, Sportskeeda Inc., and is expected to close within 45 days. The assets are being acquired from Titan Insider Digital.

Founded in 2009 and 2020 respectively, TJRWrestling and ITRWrestling have built a loyal fan base among wrestling enthusiasts, drawing 1.7 million monthly active users and 4.6 million monthly pageviews largely from North America. In 2024, they generated revenue of $722K (~Rs 6.1 crore).

This strategic acquisition strengthens Absolute Sports leadership in combat sports media and expands Sportskeedas footprint in the U.S., the heartland of pro-wrestling fandom. The integration is expected to boost fan engagement and open up new digital monetization avenues.

Ajay Pratap Singh, CEO of Absolute Sports, commented: "ITRWrestling and TJRwrestling are two of the most respected voices in the global wrestling community. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to be the leading go-to destination for wrestling content worldwide. It also reinforces Absolute Sports dedication to expanding its footprint in the fast-growing U.S. media market through a targeted and impactful M&A strategy."

Nazara is India's only listed gaming and e-sports company, with majority ownership of several leading gaming and esports brands with presence in India, the US, and other global markets.

The company reported a 52.89% decline in consolidated net profit from continuing operations to Rs 13.68 crore on a 66.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 534.69 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News