Shilpa Medicare has received approval from USFDA for Varenicline Tablets, 0.5 and 1 mg.

The total US market for this product is around 203 M USD.

Shilpa's product has been approved as a generic version to the innovator - Chantix Tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg, of PF Prism C.V. (PF Prism).

Varenicline Tablets are indicated for smoking cessation; it helps people to quit smoking.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News