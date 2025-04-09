Greaves Electric Mobility launches all-new Ampere Reo 80

At introductory price of Rs 59,900/-

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML), the electric mobility arm of Greaves Cotton (GCL), has launched the all-new Ampere Reo 80 X a smart, safe, and economical electric scooter tailored for everyday use across Indias streets and neighbourhoods.

Designed for the mass market and aligned with Amperes vision of Har Gully Electric, the new Reo 80 represents a major step in democratising smart and sustainable mobility for all segments of the population.

With an introductory price of just ₹59,900, the Reo 80 delivers Better Savings and Better Safety, packed with features that make it suitable for first-time EV users, students, elderly riders, and families.

The new Reo 80 is Amperes upgraded version of its flagship scooter Reo, an e-2W, low speed e scooter designed for sub-25 kmph speed. Deliveries of the new Ampere Reo 80 will begin across India starting April 2025.

Key Features of the All-New Ampere Reo 80: h

Colored LCD Cluster for clear ride insights h Safe LFP Battery ensuring long life and thermal safety h Front Disc Brake for enhanced control h Keyless Start with Premium Keyfob h No License, No Registration Required, making it hassle-free h Dual-Tone Sporty Colors V available in Black, Red, Blue, and White h Range of 80 km on a Single Charge h Stylish Alloy Wheels for a premium look and feel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News