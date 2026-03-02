Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 255.55, down 3.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.85% in last one year as compared to a 11.66% rally in NIFTY and a 0.73% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 255.55, down 3.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 24699.2. The Sensex is at 79711.9, down 1.94%.Nazara Technologies Ltd has eased around 10.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1416.15, down 2.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.32 lakh shares in last one month.