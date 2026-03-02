Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 255.55, down 3.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.85% in last one year as compared to a 11.66% rally in NIFTY and a 0.73% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 255.55, down 3.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 24699.2. The Sensex is at 79711.9, down 1.94%.Nazara Technologies Ltd has eased around 10.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1416.15, down 2.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 401.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

