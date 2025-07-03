Nazara Technologies Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1372.8, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.72% in last one year as compared to a 5.01% drop in NIFTY and a 14.83% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1372.8, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 25520.6. The Sensex is at 83613.76, up 0.24%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 10.05% in last one month.