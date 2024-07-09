Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies Ltd rises for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd rises for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 948.25, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.54% in last one year as compared to a 26.03% jump in NIFTY and a 9.45% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 948.25, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 24393.55. The Sensex is at 80262.7, up 0.38%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has gained around 18.32% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2039.95, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mumbai University exam rescheduled due to heavy rain, new dates announced

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty hits new high, tops 24,400; Sensex up 400 pts; ITC, Maruti lead

RIPCartoonNetwork trends on X; fans ask 'is Cartoon Network shutting down?'

2024 Olympics Swimming: France's Lon Marchand may emerge champion

Samsung could expand Galaxy AI-powered 'Live Translate' feature to WhatsApp

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story