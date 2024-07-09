Nazara Technologies Ltd rises for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 948.25, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.54% in last one year as compared to a 26.03% jump in NIFTY and a 9.45% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 948.25, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 24393.55. The Sensex is at 80262.7, up 0.38%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has gained around 18.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2039.95, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

