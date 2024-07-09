Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speculators Slightly Reduce Net Long Position In US Dollar Index

Speculators Slightly Reduce Net Long Position In US Dollar Index

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures slightly reduced their net long position but still hovering near a six month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 16582 contracts in the data reported through July 02, 2024, still staying at its highest level since December 2023. This was a marginal weekly decline of 940 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vivobook S15: ASUS debuts India's first Copilot Plus AI laptop at Rs 124990

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks at day's high, Nifty tests 24,400; Maruti, ITC top gainer

Joined by Gujarathi, test of time for Gukesh to excel in faster version

Messi to start against Canada in Copa America semifinal: Coach Scaloni

TCS Q1 Preview: Margin pressure to weigh; net profit may rise 6-9%

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story