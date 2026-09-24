Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.06%, rises for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 376.65, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35% in last one year as compared to a 6.91% fall in NIFTY and a 1.4% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 376.65, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.18% on the day, quoting at 23169.85. The Sensex is at 73993.25, down 1.12%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has added around 5.21% in last one month.