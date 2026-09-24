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Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.06%, rises for third straight session

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Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 376.65, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35% in last one year as compared to a 6.91% fall in NIFTY and a 1.4% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 376.65, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.18% on the day, quoting at 23169.85. The Sensex is at 73993.25, down 1.12%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has added around 5.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1566.85, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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