Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd soars 2.87%, up for third straight session

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is quoting at Rs 661.25, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.05% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% gain in NIFTY and a 16.53% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 661.25, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has dropped around 2.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59203.85, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 663.05, up 3.08% on the day. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is up 60.05% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% gain in NIFTY and a 16.53% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 30.23 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

