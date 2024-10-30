Tata Consumer Products Ltd soars 3.11%

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1022.9, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.53% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1022.9, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has dropped around 14.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59203.85, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1024.55, up 3.33% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up 15% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.53% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 98.44 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News