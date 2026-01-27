NBCC gains after bagging Rs 63-cr construction orders

NBCC (India) rose 1.89% to Rs 96.95 after the company announced that it has received orders worth Rs 62.62 crore for construction-related works.

In an exchange filing, the company said it has secured an order from NHPC for the construction of residential rooms above Blocks II and III at NHPCs Regional Office in Narwal, Jammu, along with the partial dismantling of the existing ground floor as required for the project. The project value stands at Rs 6.39 crore and NBCC has been appointed as the project management consultant (PMC).

The company also received another order from the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha, for construction and renovation works across five state public universities under the GSU of PM-USHA scheme. The total value of this order is Rs 56.23 crore, with NBCC designated as the project management consultant.